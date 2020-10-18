1/1
Grace and Garner Odell
Grace Keleher Odell and Rev. Dr. Garner Scott Odell
October 7, 2020
Fresno, California - ---Grace Keleher Odell
Mar. 1925-May 15, 2020
Rev Dr Garner Scott Odell
Nov. 1933-Oct. 7, 2020
Both Grace and Garner passed peacefully at their home surrounded by family and lots of love as we honored their wishes.
Grace worked with the military in the air traffic plotting tunnels on O'ahu after the Pearl Harbor bombing of WWII.
Grace was an accomplished harpist and performed with the Fresno Philharmonic Orchestra in Fresno.
Garner traveled to the South in the 60's to participate in the Civil Rights Movement.
Garner was an ordained Presbyterian minister for over 61 years, as primary pastor in multiple congregations across the country. After "retirement" he continued as an interim pastor in many cities around the state. Grace participated in the music programs of those churches where Garner served.
Grace and Garner were married in Monterey in 1978 where they lived for many years remodeling houses in Carmel and Pebble Beach.
They both shared a passion for travel where Garner served as the protestant clergy on multiple cruises both in the Pacific and around the world. Grace would often play the piano/organ during the onboard services.
They also both shared a passion for writing: Garner with a published book about his ancestors from the 1400's and a series of thrillers, having completed 2 and working on the 3rd; Grace with a published book about her blind mother's life and several published short stories.
Their blended family of over 42 years mourns their passing but celebrates their lives and are supported by all your thoughts and prayers:
Stephen Keleher, Nancy Keleher, Paula Keleher Loyd, Mary Lou Odell Best, Chrys Odell Randolph along with their siblings, nephews, nieces, grandchildren and greatgrandchildren.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, please celebrate their lives by celebrating life with your loved ones.
Memorial donations can be made to their local Front Line Appreciation Group, flagcv.org or any medical/firefighter groups in your area.
Family contact by mail: c/o Keleher, PO Box 2203, Clovis, CA 93612
Or by email: garnerodell@gmail.com


Published in Fresno Bee on Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

