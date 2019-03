Obituary Guest Book View Sign

The Lord called Grace home to heaven on Saturday, Feb. 23, to join her precious husband, John Twain Bankston, who died 17 years ago. Together again they celebrated their 71 st wedding anniversary on Feb. 26 in heaven's paradise. Grace was born to Joseph and Mary Andris and attended Monroe Elementary School followed by Caruthers High School. Grace was an accountant that worked for the Housing Authority in Fresno. But her greatest love of life was being a wife, mother, loving on babies and sharing her joy of Jesus. Grace is survived by her sisters, Barbara Sedoo of Modesto and Geri Odom of Selma, her children, Mary Janice Claassen of Boston, Joyce Orr and husband, Robert of Clovis and John J. Bankston of Happy Camp, as well as, 14 grandchildren and many great grandchildren who knew her as "Golden Grams". A time of viewing and visitation will be held at Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel on Friday, March 8, from 4:00 - 7:00 PM. A Graveside Service will be held at Washington Colony Cemetery in Easton on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 10:00 AM, followed by a Memorial Service at Valley Christian Center in Fresno at 11:00 AM. Remembrances may be made to Valley Dream Center - 1835 N. Winery Ave. Fresno, CA 93703. Stephens & Bean Chapel, 202 North Teilman Avenue, Fresno, California (559)268-9292 Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

