Grace Blanche Vernava was called home to the Lord on Monday, April 13, 2020. She was born on May 12, 1935 in Fresno, California. Grace was a registered nurse and worked at Saint Agnes Medical Center for 38 years. She started as a head nurse on the third floor, and also worked in the recovery room and discharge planning unit. After her retirement, she and her sister traveled extensively, which they thoroughly enjoyed. Grace is survived by her sister Mary Jo Vernava, her niece Debbie Mendieta and her husband David, her nephew Michael Vernava and his wife Harriet, her nephew Mark Vernava and his wife Nancy, her great niece Grace Mills, her great nephews Stephen and Andrew Vernava, her aunt Blanche Papagni and many cousins and friends. Graveside services of a Catholic burial will be at Clovis Cemetery in Clovis, California. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in her honor to Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 929 Harvard Avenue, Clovis, California, 93612. Published in the Fresno Bee on Apr. 19, 2020

