Grace Susan Hageman passed away peacefully at her home of 66 years on November 10, 2019, at the age of 94. The daughter of Ralph and Mary Papa, Grace was born in Dumont, NJ. At a very young age she acquired a passion for music and dance and dreamed about one day becoming a NYC Rockette. After completing high school she went to work for the Aluminum Company of America where she met the love of her life, Charlie. They were married in 1947 for 30 years until his untimely death in 1977. They moved from New Jersey to Fresno, CA in 1952. In addition to being a homemaker, Grace returned to the work force and was a teacher's aide for the Fresno Unified School District for nearly 25 years. Grace is preceded in death by her parents, her brother, George and her devoted husband Charles. She is survived by her two sons Charles (Debbie) and Gary (Cecilia). She leaves behind her sister Donna and her granddaughters, Kimberly, Laura, Amanda and Brittany. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, from 9am-11am with services immediately following at 11am at Whitehurst Sullivan Burns & Blair Funeral Home - 1525 E. Saginaw Way, Fresno, CA
Published in the Fresno Bee from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019