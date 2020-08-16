Grace Bass Harris passed away peacefully at home at the age of 103 on July 18, 2020. Grace was born on August 8, 1916 and was married to Paul Harris who became a prominent architect in Fresno and the Valley. She is survived by her daughter Martha Ann Harris and husband John Dowsing of Camarillo, California and son John Paul Harris and his wife Yoko of Kirkland, Washington as well as a number of nieces and nephews. Grace will be interred at Fresno Memorial Gardens next to Paul per their mutual wishes.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store