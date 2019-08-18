Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grace Lee Mayfield. View Sign Service Information Our Lady-Perpetual Help Church 929 Harvard Ave Clovis, CA 93612 Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church Clovis , CA View Map Interment Following Services Clovis Cemetery. Send Flowers Obituary

A lifelong resident of Clovis, Grace Savino Mayfield, passed away peacefully, at home, on August 8, 2019, at the age of 102 years old. Grace was born on February 5, 1917, in Clovis, California to Tom and Nettie Savino. She was born, raised, and passed away on the same property. Grace was the youngest of five children. The family worked on their 50 acres in Clovis that grew peaches, grapes, apricots, almonds and figs. Grace graduated from Clovis High School in 1935, and then attended Four C's Business College. On June 2, 1951, she married Henry Lee Mayfield. They were married for 66 years. She worked at the National Dollar Store, White Front Pharmacy and Gary's All Med Drugs as a pharmacist assistant. After retiring, she demoed gourmet kitchen appliances at Weinstocks and Gottschalks. (Serving her homemade biscotti with the coffee makers.) Grace enjoyed cooking for family and friends and gardening. After retiring, she and her husband enjoyed traveling in the United States and Europe. They enjoyed regular trips to Table Mountain, but in the last few years enjoyed quiet evenings at home watching her favorite TV programs. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Al Savino and Tony Savino; sisters, Stella Brosi and Mary Gabelicia; and her husband, Henry Mayfield. She is survived by her daughter, Tommy Warner and her husband Gary; son, Mike Mayfield and his wife Lorba; plus four grandchildren: Bradley, Scott, Kristi, and Brandon. Grace's family and friends describe her as strong in character, a hard worker, observant, and a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She will truly be missed and never forgotten. A Recitation of The Holy Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church located at 920 Harvard Ave., Clovis, CA 93612 on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Clovis Cemetery. Remembrances may be sent to the Salvation Army , 210 Barstow Ave., Clovis, CA 93612. Published in the Fresno Bee on Aug. 18, 2019

