GRANT SMOTHERS (1991 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time."
    - Stephens & Bean Chapel
  • "Please accept my condolences for the loss of your love one...."
  • "My husband, Tom and I know this is true: ""Do not let your..."
    - Pamela Martens
Service Information
Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel
202 North Teilman
Fresno, CA
937061310
(559)-268-9292
Memorial service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel
202 North Teilman
Fresno, CA 937061310
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Grant Smothers was born on November 25, 1991 and tragically passed away on April 21, 2019. Grant graduated from Buchanan High School in 2010 and went on to study Graphic Design at FIDM in Los Angeles. After returning to Fresno, he lovingly helped care for this grandmother who had Alzheimer's. He was exceptionally talented in all aspects of art and loved music. Grant touched many lives with his happy personality, huge smile and caring soul. He is survived by his mother Linda Brase, father Scott Smothers, twin brother Blaine Smothers, aunt and uncle Valerie and Robert Swindle, cousins Matt and Andrea Swindle and his beloved dog Niecy along with many extended family members. Grant was taken far too soon and will be missed by everyone who met him in his life's journey. A Memorial Service will be held at Stephens and Bean Chapel Monday, April 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Stephens & Bean Chapel, 202 North Teilman Avenue, Fresno, California (559)268-9292
Published in the Fresno Bee on Apr. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details