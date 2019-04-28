Grant Smothers was born on November 25, 1991 and tragically passed away on April 21, 2019. Grant graduated from Buchanan High School in 2010 and went on to study Graphic Design at FIDM in Los Angeles. After returning to Fresno, he lovingly helped care for this grandmother who had Alzheimer's. He was exceptionally talented in all aspects of art and loved music. Grant touched many lives with his happy personality, huge smile and caring soul. He is survived by his mother Linda Brase, father Scott Smothers, twin brother Blaine Smothers, aunt and uncle Valerie and Robert Swindle, cousins Matt and Andrea Swindle and his beloved dog Niecy along with many extended family members. Grant was taken far too soon and will be missed by everyone who met him in his life's journey. A Memorial Service will be held at Stephens and Bean Chapel Monday, April 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Stephens & Bean Chapel, 202 North Teilman Avenue, Fresno, California (559)268-9292