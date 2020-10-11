1/1
Gregory Euless Pierce
Gregory Euless Pierce
June 9, 2020 - September 21, 2020
Cayucos, California - So full of life and laughter. Gregory Euless Pierce stepped into eternal life Monday, September 21, 2020 at age 70. This caught us all off guard, but Greg packed more life into his days that many who outlive him by decades. A musical Celebration of Life will be held in Cayucos, CA. His ashes will be sprinkled both at sea level in his beloved ocean and atop Mount Whitney.
Greg is survived by his soulmate & best friend, wife Cindy. He leaves behind 6 children with decades of fond memories: Mike & Ana Samonte of Fresno, CA; Carlos & Casey Evans of Thousand Oaks, CA; and Whit and Jessica Pierce of San Diego, CA. He relishes his role as Papa to 5 lucky grandchildren that will miss him so much: Nathan, Kaeden, Arabella, Claire & Colton. He was our loving patriarch, and a friend to everyone.
Greg was born 6/9/50 in Long Beach, CA to Dorothy & Bill Pierce.
Along with older brother Dennis & younger sister Diana, Greg grew up in Orange County & the central valley of California, among the citrus groves. He graduated from Exeter High School as class Vice President, a musician and multisport athlete. He attended Fresno State University twice, first serving in Fresno County, as a Recreational Therapist and later the Fresno USD as a math teacher and Resource Specialist. At Roosevelt High School he had a piano in his classroom, and gave a safe place to hang out for his beloved students, many of whom came from underprivileged circumstances and are first generation Americans and a first generation high school students. He instilled dignity in his students and helped them cast a vision for their future.
In his free time, Greg packed his schedule with coaching his son and students in baseball, gardening, sailing, skiing, hiking, and so much music. Growing up in the church, he sang and learned multiple instruments. This continued into adulthood as he was a part of many bands, from youth all the way into retirement. Sitting at a keyboard and jamming with friends was his happy place. He also dabbled in real estate, owning many rental properties over the decades. In 2014, Greg and Cindy achieved their dream, buying a home overlooking the Pacific Ocean, remodeling and expanding it, and hosting countless family and friends. Though they also traveled the world extensively and Greg was a great history buff, the simple joys of walking their Golden Retriever Jocko on the beach, hand in hand with Cindy, cooking and grilling on the Traeger for family brought Greg the most joy.
Memorial donations may be sent to a instrumental scholarship to honor his name for the music program, RSA at Roosevelt School of the Art, Fresno, CA.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fresno Bee on Oct. 11, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
October 10, 2020
I didn’t know Greg good. He married my friend Cindy and she never came down from their courtship! Cindy spoke wonderfully positive and encouraging words regarding Greg! Michael loved him so!! They lived life together for 20 loving and fun filled years! Blessings to all who will miss Greg! Sherri Evert
Sherri Evert
Friend
October 10, 2020
It was an honor to have known him. So glad we were introduced to this lovely couple. Start the party in heaven Greg!
We'll all be together soon.
Lori
Friend
October 10, 2020
I am so very sorry. It has been so good to see you so very happy together. I wish I could grab you and give you a big hug. What I can do is know you are held by so many who love you Cindy. I am one of those. ❤
Melody
Friend
