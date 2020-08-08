Gregory Haney

Greg Miles Haney was born on February 27, 1943 to Elle and Myron Haney, has sadly passed away on August 5, 2020 from an overdose of awesomeness. Greg was the father to Debbie, Cameron, and Merrill Haney, grandfather to Cameron Jr., Johnathan, Zoe, and Daniel Haney. Dear friend to many who took the time to get to know him as the quiet nerd and undercover playboy that he was.

He worked as CFO at Valley Small Business Development Corporation for 27 years, becoming family to Debbie Raven, Paul Dictos, Michael Foley, Tracey, and acquiring one arch nemesis, in a state auditor, leading to a Mike Tyson throw down in the hall.

He was a notorious member of the Kaufman Gang, becoming the ultimate, once-in-a-life-time, BFF to Stephanie Kaufman. Inheriting Abel, Lilly, Evan, and Faith as grandchildren and Stan Kaufman as a political echo/high-fiver in the Conservative Anti-Millennial Movement.

At the tender age of 5, Greg met Dickey Price, who he would go on to do many questionable personal and business dealings with. Dickey was responsible for introducing Greg to many women, but most notably, the mother to 2 of his 3 children. Greg had a sharp eye for beautiful women, semi-automatics, and any opportunity to calculate his percentage of a dinner tab. He possessed an energy that animals, small children and sunburns were drawn to.

He was not a fan of organized religion but was indeed spiritual. In the end choosing to be baptized by long time friend Reverend Parks.

Pave the way for all who you loved in Heaven Greg. For you, it's justs a snap of the fingers.... to us a lifetime with a gaping hole. Haunt me until my end, I'll be on the lookout for toothpicks.

In lieu of flowers, please pick up the entire tab the next time your out with friends.