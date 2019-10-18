Guest Book View Sign Service Information YOST & WEBB FUNERAL HOME 1002 T ST Fresno , CA 93721-1418 (559)-237-4147 Service 10:00 AM Cross City Christian Church 2777 E. Nees Avenue Fresno , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Greg went to be with the Lord on October 13, 2019 at the age of 44, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He graduated from Sanger High School in 1994 and Fresno State in 1998. He attended the Police Academy and upon completion, joined the Fresno Police Department. He fully appreciated both the demands and rewards of his job. During his 17 years of service with the FPD, he formed many close friendships with staff members and officers of all ranks. He was known for bringing levity to a very stressful profession. His sense of humor was infamous and everyone who knew him has "Greg stories" to share. He was also dedicated and had the dubious distinction of working more hours than any other officer and was proud of it! He was strong willed, a little hard headed, always big hearted, and much loved. A ceremony was held at City Hall on June 13, 2019, proclaiming it "Officer Greg Jouroyan Day". He was very honored for the support and appreciated family, friends, and officers who filled the Council Chambers. A few years earlier, he and Officer Mike Hernandez were honored by the City for delivering a baby while on duty, which was quite an experience for Greg! Greg retired in February 2019 due to the progression of his disease. The family sincerely appreciates and thanks members of the FPD, as well as his loyal friends for their support and encouragement. Texts, cards and calls poured in that helped him get through many tough days. Greg is survived by his wife, Diana; his parents, Ty and Carole Jouroyan; his brother and sister-in-law, Tim and Leslie Jouroyan, their daughter Allison Zahigian; his aunt, Sylvia Melkonian; his cousin, Adam Melkonian and his wife Haylee and their two sons; his father-in-law, Francisco Garcia, and Diana's three sisters, two brothers and their families. He also leaves many friends as well as several people who consider him a son. They provided exceptional care and showed such kindness to Greg and our family during his time spent in palliative care. Special thanks also to Dr. Kodama and Dr. Hackett for their years of treating Greg. Services will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Cross City Christian Church, 2777 E. Nees Avenue, Fresno CA. Following the church service, Greg will be taken in procession to Ararat Cemetery for a brief committal service. Everyone is encouraged to return to the church for a luncheon and sharing of "Greg stories". Memorial donations may be made to the Fresno Police Officers' Association (FPOA). Published in the Fresno Bee from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019 