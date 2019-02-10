|
Gregory Albert Labiak, age 72, went to be with his Lord on January 28, 2019, in Clovis, CA. He was born on February 12, 1946, in Chicago, IL to Albert and Lillian (Tiraj) Labiak. Raised in Chicago, Gregg was fourth of ten children. After graduating from Lindblom High School at 17, he enlisted in the United States Navy. He served his country with distinction until age 21. While stationed in Lemoore, CA he met and married Christine Browns. Gregg and Christine had four children: Rebecca, Gregory Jr., Stephen, and Nathan. Gregg attended California State University, Fresno. As an insurance broker for 15 years, he co-founded and built a reputable insurance company. Over the next 30 years, he opened and operated a chain of hair salons in California. Gregg worked hard in all his business ventures and was active in the Veteran and Catholic communities. He is survived by three children; Rebecca (Michael) Perez, Stephen (Dawn) Labiak, and Nathan (Jennifer) Labiak, seven grandchildren; Maya, Amanda, Barrett, Spencer, Charleigh Mae, Lilliana, and Tyler, and six siblings; Marsha, David, Rita, Janine, Larry, and Kathy. Gregg shared his love and passion for life with those living around him, and asked to be remembered with the simple mantra, "He tried". Visitation will be held Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Whitehurst Sullivan Burns and Blair Funeral Home. Fresno. CA. from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. followed by Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, February 15, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Clovis, CA. at 11:00 a.m. Inurnment will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019 at St. Peter's Cemetery, Fresno, CA. at 11:00 a.m. A Memorial Mass will be held Friday, February 22, 2019 in Chicago at St. Christina's Church 11005 S. Homan Ave, Chicago, IL. at 11:00 a.m. Remembrances may be made to Fresno Bully Rescue, Sanger, CA Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns and Blair Funeral Home, 1525 East Saginaw Way, Fresno, California (559)227-4048
Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 10, 2019
Arrangements under the direction of:
Whitehurst Sullivan Burns & Blair Funeral Home
1525 East Saginaw | Fresno, CA 937044435 | (559) 227-4048
