Guadalupe Hernandez of Kings burg, CA passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019 in Madera Ranchos, surrounded by her family. Guadalupe was born in San Julian, Jalisco, Mexico on January 5, 1931, but had lived in California since 1947. Lupe was a very hard worker: as a farm laborer, homemaker, and a seamer operator at Del Monte Foods for 40 years before she retired. Lupe is survived by six children; Julia Pereschica, Mary Gai, Sofia Alcala, David Hernandez, Carmen Leal, and Silvia Lomeli; 23 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren, and 4 brothers and 2 sisters. Viewing on Monday, December 30 will begin at 5:00 p.m., followed by Recitation of the Rosary at 6:00 p.m. at St. Mary's New Catholic Church, 2590 E. North Ave, Sanger. A Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's New Catholic Church will be Tuesday, December 31 at 10:00 am. with burial to follow at Kingsburg Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Dopkins Funeral Chapel, Dinuba.