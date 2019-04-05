Guadalupe,82 a loving Wife, Mother and Grandmother passed away with her family by her side. She was predeceased by her loving Husband in 2014 and survived by her daughters Norma Dorado spouse Mike Carolina Montanez spouse Fernando Yvonne Torres spouse Juan Linda Lopez spouse Sam Consuelo Gonzalez spouse Gabe. She is also survived by her 9 Grandchildren and 4 Great grandchildren. A Viewing will be April 8 2019 at 6:30pm. Mass will be April 9 2019 at 10:00am burial to follow at St.Peter's Cemetery. Viewing/Services will be at Holy Spirit Church. Services provided by Serenity Funeral Services.