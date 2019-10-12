Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Guddi Sidhu. View Sign Service Information Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory 475 North Broadway Fresno , CA 93701 (559)-233-2101 Memorial service 11:00 AM Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory 475 North Broadway Fresno , CA 93701 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, friend, and pillar and pioneer in the Punjabi Sikh community of Fresno passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019. Guddi Sidhu was born in India and married Dr. Gurcharan Sidhu in 1971. She moved to Fresno in 1982 and raised three children, Rachana, Roopam, and Sukham. She embodied the Sikh principle of seva, selfless service. Next to her family, her life was devoted to community service in all its forms. A trailblazer in the community, she launched the first Punjabi radio show on AM900, created the first Punjabi language television show in the region, Awaaz-E Wattan, established the Sikh Women's Organization of Central California (SWOCC), organized the annual Theeyan Festival in Kearney Park that attracts thousands, served as a founding member and Vice-President of the Sikh Institute of Fresno, and co-founded Fresno Punjabi School in 1988 which has taught and engaged thousands of graduates over the past 30+ years. Her love of art, music, literature and poetry was legendary. As a radio host, she interviewed her idols, including the renowned ghazal singer Jagjit Singh and 50s Bollywood star, Dilip Kumar. Although many remember her public face, to her friends she was a witty, fun, loving, thoughtful and extremely loyal person. She reveled in being a hostess and the parties she threw in the community were legendary celebrations. She enjoyed feeding, regaling, and connecting with all who entered her home. Her giving nature was evident to all who came across her - she exuded warmth, charm, and had an irresistible smile. Her dedication and commitment to uplifting women's and children's voices was unparalleled. She was an unapologetic feminist and a champion for women, laser focused on uplifting women of all backgrounds, building a sense of community, and serving as a powerful voice for gender equality. Style was a big part of Guddi Sidhu's life and she had her own. Her love of clothes, beauty, and the color red were known to all. She was a fashionista, had an exquisite collection of Punjabi parandis, and relished in glamour. She was comfortable in her own skin as was evident by her infectious laugh. She had a passion for sports, was an avid tennis player, and cheerleader for all her children's endeavors. Guddi Sidhu will be dearly missed by her family, friends, and community. Memorial services will be held this Saturday, October 12th 11am at Tinkler Funeral Chapel (475 Broadway Street, Fresno CA 93701) followed by further prayers and langhar (lunch) at Sikh Institute of Fresno (4827 N Parkway Drive, Fresno CA 93722) In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sikh Women's Organization of Central California, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, lovingly founded by Guddi Sidhu. These can be sent to the Sikh Institute of Fresno address. 