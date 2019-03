Obituary Guest Book View Sign

H. Donald "Don" Carr passed away at age 81 on Saturday, February 2, 2019. Don was born on December 29, 1937 in Durant, Oklahoma to Pauline & Hubert "Doc" Carr. The family moved to the Bay Area when he and his sister were very young & eventually settled in El Cerrito. Don excelled in sports throughout his life. He joined the H. Donald "Don" Carr passed away at age 81 on Saturday, February 2, 2019. Don was born on December 29, 1937 in Durant, Oklahoma to Pauline & Hubert "Doc" Carr. The family moved to the Bay Area when he and his sister were very young & eventually settled in El Cerrito. Don excelled in sports throughout his life. He joined the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Alaska. Upon his discharge from the service, he returned to the Bay Area & college, met and married the love of his life, Mary Ann Birmingham on March 4, 1961. Don's aspirations of a possible pro-football career were sidelined as the demands of a growing family took priority. They had three children Andria, Steve and Erik. The family relocated to Fresno in 1966. Don was an excellent bowler and golfer. He took up golf in 1968 and developed a strong game through hard work and practice. Between '71-'77, Don won several golf tournaments, even getting a write up in Golf Digest. A proud moment for daughter Andria was getting to join Dad as he played Pebble Beach the week before the PGA tournament and Johnny Miller was playing in the group in front of Dad. Let us just say that Dad played exceptionally well that day. Hard work, preparation and studying the nuances of each sport or hill Dad wanted to climb, were his personal mottos. Don made his mark in the Central Valley food service industry as a food broker. He was a man respected for his knowledge of the business, dedication as a true professional and a beloved man for his kindness and loving nature towards everyone he encountered. Dad gave and received respect in his industry. In the mid '70's, Don went back to college to get his Masters in Geography. He made the Dean's list every semester. This degree was a personal goal, not a career move. Don loved world geography and travel. He and Mary Ann traveled to many of the world's great locales. Among their favorites were St. Andrews in Scotland & Istanbul. Mary Ann was his truest love. They were best friends and he said many times how lucky he was to pick such a winner for a life partner. As Don's health declined, Mary Ann took care of him in every way imaginable. She never left his side and was at his side the moment of his passing. Don was an avid sports fan. He loved his Warriors, Giants, 49ers, Raiders, Bulldogs and lived long enough to see the most recent six World Championships this decade. Don is survived by his loving wife of 57 years Mary Ann, daughter Andria Rousseau (Jean) grandchildren Jordan, Alexandra and Madison; son Steve (Lana Williams) grandchildren Courtney and Justin; son Erik; brother-in-law, Brian Birmingham and many loving nieces, nephews & relatives. A private burial was held. A celebration of Don's life will be hosted at a future date. Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force Return to today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close