Doug was born and graduated high school in Porterville, Ca. Following his graduation from Fresno State with a Master's in Geography, he began his teaching career at Fort Miller Jr. High. He was on the opening faculty of Ahwahnee Jr. High. After he achieved national recognition for his teaching in Geography, he continued his career in administration as a Program Analyst. He retired as Director of Research, Evaluation, & Assessment after 37 years of service to Fresno Unified School District. Doug enjoyed hosting events and gardening at their Sanger home and upon retirement, their homes in Tucson, Az and Cambria, Ca. He also enjoyed travelling extensively. Doug suffered from Parkinson's disease for more than 30 years with dignity and grace. He was preceded in death by his parents and first wife June Liljenfelt Link. He is survived by his sister Jana Hofmann of Capistrano Beach, Ca. He married his wife Pat in 1975. They have a combined family of 5 children: Jodi Koop (Mike), Eric Eurich (Cindy), Gregory Link (Carri), Teri Reyome, and Jason Link (Lisa), 8 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren. He was "Dad" to 7 foreign exchange students, 13 foreign grandchildren, and 1 foreign great grandchild. There will be a Celebration of Life held Saturday, May 4th at 1:30 pm at Community UCC. Remembrances may be made to Community UCC at 5550 N. Fresno St. Fresno, Ca 93710, and The Vineyards at the California Armenian Home at 6694 E. Kings Canyon Rd. Fresno, Ca 93727, or a . Stephens & Bean Chapel, 202 North Teilman Avenue, Fresno, California (559)268-9292