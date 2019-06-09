Hague Doyen Foster, Professor Emeritus at CSU Fresno and resident of San Leandro, CA, died peacefully and surrounded by family at the age of 83. Hague was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Gary. He is survived by his brother Travis, his wife Lorri, their four children, Kira, Megan, Naissa, and Seth, his son-in-law Ben, his daughter-in law Diana, and his beloved grandchildren, Toby, Liam, Noah and Kaia. He will be deeply missed. Donations in Hague's memory may be sent to Amnesty Int'l or the ACLU.
Published in the Fresno Bee on June 9, 2019