Service Information
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Peoples Church
7172 N. Cedar
Fresno, CA
Obituary
Hal, age 75, was a loving husband, brother, uncle and dear friend to all who knew him. Hal worked for the Fresno Police Department from 7-1-66 and retired on 6-16-95. Hal was dearly loved by his family and friends and will be missed by all. Hal is survived by his wife, Nikki, Brother Rick Hansen, Niece/daughter Donn, nieces, Alana, Lindsey, Shannon, and Lorraine. Their will be a memorial service at Peoples Church, 7172 N. Cedar, Fresno, Ca. 93720. on Tuesday 7-23-19 at 11:00 am in the main sanctuary. In lieu of flowers, Please send donations to: Pregnancy Care Center, 1127 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, CA 93728.
Published in the Fresno Bee on July 17, 2019
