Mary Jane Hanson, died in Fresno, CA, March 28, 2020 at the age of 97. Mary Jane was born in Ivan, Texas, raised in West Texas, attended High School in Wink, Texas and married William (Bill) C. Hanson of Pecos, Texas, February 13, 1940, in Carlsbad, New Mexico. They started their family in Del Rio, Texas and in 1945 moved to South Pasadena, California. She resumed her education in Alhambra, California and her husband continued his career in the automobile business. She and her family lived in Puerto Rico, Cuba, San Francisco, San Bruno, Novato and Fresno. When her husband retired from Frontier Chevrolet, Fresno, in 1983, they moved to Sanger and embarked on travels through the United States, Greece, Sweden, Europe, the Amazon River, the Caribbean and Mexico. After her husband's death in 1988, she continued traveling to China, the Caribbean, the Panama Canal, New York City and rafting the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon. She dedicated her life to loving, supporting and caring for the needs of her mother and father, her husband and her children. Among her favorite pleasures were flowers, traveling, cooking, bridge, bowling, eating out, driving fast and a clean house. She was a beautiful presence to strangers and a cherished friend of many. Her son, William C. Hanson Jr. loved her greatly and she was one of his best friends. Her entire life was a constant rejoicing within the love of the Episcopal Church. She and her husband gave an abundance of their talents, time and treasures to St. James Episcopal Cathedral in Fresno as a Vestry member and President of the Episcopal Church Women. She enjoyed many friends in the Fresno Newcomers Club playing bridge. She was a member of St. Columba Anglican Church in recent years. She lived a long, full and complete life. Her death was preceded by her husband, William C. Hanson, of Sanger, Ca. in 1988 and her daughter, Constance Jane Chalmers of Ventura, CA, in 1993. She is survived by her son, William C. Hanson, Jr., granddaughters Cathleen Jane Sugarman of San Diego, CA. Monica Anne Heaton of Ventura, CA. Deborah Elizabeth Heine of Santa Monica, Ca. grandson Robert Scott Chalmers of Middletown, CA. and five great-grandchildren. Her ashes will join those of her faithful and loving husband. When her husband retired from Frontier Chevrolet, Fresno, in 1983, they moved to Sanger and embarked on travels through the United States, Greece, Sweden, Europe, the Amazon River, the Caribbean and Mexico. After her husband's death in 1988, she continued traveling to China, the Caribbean, the Panama Canal, New York City and rafting the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon. She and her husband gave an abundance of their talents, time and treasures to St. James Episcopal Cathedral in Fresno as a Vestry member and President of the Episcopal Church Women. She enjoyed many friends in the Fresno Newcomers Club playing bridge. She was a member of St. Columba Anglican Church in recent years. She lived a long, full and complete life. 