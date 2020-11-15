Harold Eugene Avakian

March 9, 1934 - October 28, 2020

Fresno, California - Our beloved Harold Eugene Avakian went to be with the Lord on Wednesday October 28, 2020, in Fresno, CA.

He was born on March 9, 1934 in Fresno, CA to parents Beecher and Beatrice Avakian and grew up with his younger sister Donna Robinson. His friends and family knew him as Sonny or Hal. He attended Fresno High School and went on to receive a Bachelor of Science in Engineering, as well as, a teaching credential at Fresno State. While attending Fresno State he was also a member of the Lambda Chi Fraternity. Hal was a dedicated employee at Caltrans for over 39 years.

Hal had a love for coaching kids in the community as well as the girls "Hye Delights" softball team at his church, Pilgrim Armenian Congregational Church. He loved making a difference in the lives of the youth and thrived in coaching. If he wasn't coaching, you could find him cheering on is beloved Fresno State Bulldogs. Hal was a passionate Bulldogs fan and was a member of the Bulldog Foundation for many years.

Hal loved to travel to his family home in South Lake Tahoe and spend his time working on his house and skiing with his family. He also loved the yearly family vacation to Santa Cruz to spend time playing backgammon and being surrounded by his extended Armenian family.

Hal spent his entire life attending Pilgrim Armenian Congregational Church. He served on many committees and was very involved in the Men's Forum and, of course, cooking his world-famous shish kabab at various church luncheons and dinners.

He leaves behind his wife Sandra Avakian and two daughters Heather Buman and husband Jesse and Amanda Sullivan and husband Kerry and their two children Connor and Kelsey.

Due to Covid restrictions the service will be private. We ask that in lieu of flowers please make donations to Pilgrim Armenian Congregational Church in care of Christian Education Projects, 3673 N. First Street, Fresno, CA 93726.





