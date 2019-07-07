Harold Preston Fielding Sr. was born on October 18,1930 in Roaring Springs, Texas and departed this life on June 24, 2019 in Fresno, California. Hal is survived by his wife Ingrid of 56 years and his 5 sons. Terry and his wife Tasi, Harold Jr. and his wife Vicki, Marcel and his wife Suzanne, Rennon and his wife Jennifer and Noel. Hal has fourteen grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and many friends and relatives whose lives he touched over the years. Hal served 22 years in the U.S. Army, serving in both the Korean and Vietnam War. He retired from the Army a Command Sergeant Major then continued his education at Fresno State receiving a degree in Business Administration. He worked in the banking industry for many years. Hal's success in banking gave him the opportunity to be the President/CEO of the Amerika Samoa Bank, retiring from there in 2002. Hal lived the rest of his days with his wife by his side in Clovis. Hal loved life, his country and his family. A memorial will be held on Sunday July 14th at the American Legion 509 in Fresno at 1 pm.
Published in the Fresno Bee on July 7, 2019