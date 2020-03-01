Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold Hamilton. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 11:00 AM Kerman Covenant Church Send Flowers Obituary

Harold passed away quietly in his sleep February 24, in Madera, California, from Parkinson's disease. He was 91 years old. He was born in Missouri in 1928, moved to the Central Valley of California in the 1940's, and settled in Kerman in 1952 where he resided until 2018. Known in the community as "Mr.. Baseball", Coach Hamilton began his life-long service to Little League Baseball in 1961. He volunteered countless hours mentoring, motivating and inspiring Kerman's youth over the next 53 years, spanning 3 generations of players. Harold lovingly cared for his family through his employment at Kerman CO-OP Gin where he began as a part time seasonal employee in 1952 until his retirement as the company manager in 1993. Through his example, he leaves behind a legacy of hard work, dedication to family and friends, and a love of life's simple pleasures. Harold is survived by Joann, his wife of 67 years, his daughter Sandy Barton and her husband Bill, his son Russ Hamilton and his wife Susan, grandchildren and their spouses, great-grandchildren and of course hundreds of ballplayers and friends. Harold's memorial service will be Friday, March 6the at Kerman Covenant Church at 11 am. The family is inviting all to join in a celebration of his life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Kerman Baseball Boosters Club, P.O. Box 554 Kerman, Ca. 93630, in Harold Hamilton's name. The family would also like to thank the caring and dedicated staff at Cedar Creek Senior Living in Madera for all of their support of Harold in his final stage of life. Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

