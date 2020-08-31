1/
Harold Patterson
Harold Patterson, Jr., 60, of Fresno passed away on August 9, 2020 in his home.Born June 29th, 1960, Harold was the first child of the late Harold Patterson, Sr. and Doris Patterson who survives. The Father of four children, he was predeceased by his son James Patterson. Harold is survived by his children Ben Patterson, Jeremy Patterson, Sarah Christenson, brother and sister Gene Patterson, Diana Oberpriller and nieces Heather Patterson and Deidre Stevens.

Published in Fresno Bee on Aug. 31, 2020.
