Selma native Harold Vincent (Vince) Carter passed away on March 5, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, J. Harold and Paula Vincent Carter, former wife Bonnie, brother-in-law Sidney West, and mother-in-law Colleen West Taves. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Gail West Carter, his sister Judy Carter and husband Ray, his children Kraig Carter and wife Marci, Kirk Carter and partner Shawn Eddings, Natalie Carter, Linda Say and husband Jerry, and his cousin Carter Pierce who he raised as his own, as well as grandchildren Bonnie Say, Chad Carter and Rylan Carter. Vince was raised on his family dairy farm, Carter Farms and Dairy. He was a 4-H member from age 9 through age 19 receiving many awards for his excellent work. The top awards were a National Dairy Scholarship (one of six nationally) at the National 4-H Club Congress in 1956 and being named a California Diamond Star and representing California at the National 4-H Club Conference in Washington DC in 1959. After school he took on leadership roles in the club and remained active for another 25 years. Vince graduated from Selma High School in 1956. He matriculated at Fresno State College (now California State University Fresno [FSU]) in the fall of that year. He was a cheer leader for one year, was a four year member of Delta Sigma Phi Fraternity and he sang in the College Choir. He graduated In 1961 with a bachelor's degree in Agriculture, Dairy Science. He went directly back to his family dairy farm where he spent much of his adult life as a farmer and dairyman. He was a life member of the FSU Alumni Association and a supporter of the University Foundation. Vince became a Master Mason of Selma Lodge 277 in 1961 and remained a member of that Lodge for 50 years. In 1967, as a 32nd degree Mason, he joined Fresno Scottish Rite where he held various positions including Secretary of the Fresno Childhood Language Disorders Clinic where he continued involvement until his death. In 1968 Vince joined Tehran Shriners where he rose to their highest office, Illustrious Potentate, in 1986. He remained active with the Shriners for 51 years and served the Shriners in many capacities including Potentates Ball chairman for four years and 9 years as a member of the Board of Governors for the Northern California Hospital for Children. He was a member of the Shrine Mounted Patrol where he served as President and Captain. He rode in many parades in the San Joaquin Valley. He was also a member of the Order of Eastern Star, Royal Order of Jesters, Charter member of the Order of Quetzalcoatl and President of Exchange Club of Fresno. He became a realtor in 1989 and had a very successful career, serving as Sales Manager for several different realty companies, until his retirement in 2015. Vince always loved singing and performing and in 1997 he joined the Senior musical review group New Wrinkles where he sang in the chorus and various small groups. At age 58 he took up tap dancing for the show. It was an accomplishment of which he was very proud. He performed in the show for 18 years. Vince and Gail loved gardening together and spent many happy hours in that endeavor. He will be greatly missed by both his family and his many friends. A memorial service will be held on April 4, 2019, 1:00 PM, at Scottish Rite Temple, 1455 L St. Donations in Vince's honor can be made to Scottish Rite Children's Language Center of Fresno at the above address. Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 24, 2019

