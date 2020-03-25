Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harriet Boghosian. View Sign Service Information Miller Memorial Chapel 1120 West Goshen Ave Visalia , CA 93291 (559)-732-8371 Viewing 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM Miller Memorial Chapel 1120 West Goshen Ave Visalia , CA 93291 View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Miller Memorial Chapel 1120 West Goshen Ave Visalia , CA 93291 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Harriet Lee Boghosian went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on March 18, 2020. She was born Harriet Lee Paul on October 26, 1932, in Fresno, CA. She was the daughter of Leo and Lola Paul of Fresno. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Boghosian in 1998. She graduated from Washington Union High School, Easton, CA in 1950. She also attended COS in Visalia. She was actively involved in the building of the family business, Tulare Pipe and Electric in 1955 and later Anchor Distributing and Anchor Lighting all in Tulare. She was involved with many organizations in the Tulare community, In Fresno she was a member of the AGBU and Ani Guild. She was a member of St. Mary Armenian Church in Yettem and St. Gregory Armenian Church in Fowler. Facing tragedy as a youngster,she lost her mother and grandfather in a car accident in 1940 leaving her and her 3-year-old brother motherless, facing this loss along with the Great Depression and then wartime. By age 12 she cooked and cleaned, did laundry and entertained family and friends, all while going to school and keeping up with studies. As a good student she worked through adversity. She and her brother worked at their Dad's poultry farm and store that became a thriving enterprise. This same effort was echoed when she married. Paul was an accountant at Clouds Supply in Fresno, later deciding he wanted to start his own business with his brothers in Tulare, that became Tulare Pipe and Electric. She worked from home and later In 1980 she and Paul built a store for the lighting department as Anchor Lighting, a destination for lighting, lamps and furniture in the South Valley. Through it all Harriet treated her family, friends and employees with kindness, love and compassion, always giving, enjoying the life she was given and making the most of what she had. She is survived by children, Paulette Kalebjian and husband Dennis, Charles Boghosian and wife Michelle Grandchildren: Bridgit Khater, Brad Kalebjian and Jamie A. and spouses. Chris Boghosian, Breanne Richesin, and spouses, Noah Boghosian, 11 great-grandchildren, Her brother, Harry Paul and sister-in-law, Diana Boghosian Dorough both of Fresno Services at Miller Memorial Chapel 1120 West Goshen Ave. Visalia CA 93291 Viewing Thursday March 26 from 9:30-11am Memorial Service Thursday March 26 at 11 am Private Burial In lieu of flowers donations in Harriet's name may be made to St. Gregory Armenian Church P.O Box 246 Fowler, CA 93625 or the donor's favorite charity Chris Boghosian, Breanne Richesin, and spouses, Noah Boghosian, 11 great-grandchildren, Her brother, Harry Paul and sister-in-law, Diana Boghosian Dorough both of Fresno Services at Miller Memorial Chapel 1120 West Goshen Ave. Visalia CA 93291 Viewing Thursday March 26 from 9:30-11am Memorial Service Thursday March 26 at 11 am Private Burial In lieu of flowers donations in Harriet's name may be made to St. Gregory Armenian Church P.O Box 246 Fowler, CA 93625 or the donor's favorite charity 