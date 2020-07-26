Bud Spickler passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 in Fresno, CA at the age of 92. He was born March 30, 1928 in Fresno to Harry & Stella Spickler. Graduated from Fresno HS & Fresno State University in 1951 with a Business Degree. Served in the 8th Army, completed Officers Candidate School as a 2nd Lieutenant. In his teen years, worked at Cedar Crest in Huntington Lake, The Eagle Cafe, Kearney Park Ranch in Fresno. After college, Bud worked at Commercial Iron Works, North American Aviation in El Segundo, Red Carpet Real Estate, & construction. He met and married his first wife, Norma Jones, in 1953. They had two children, Suzanne and Kris Spickler. After divorcing in 1970, he had the pleasure of meeting Mary Lanotte Scheline in Shaver Lake in 1972, happily married since 1977 and had the added bonus of gaining another son, Steven Scheline. Bud opened his first of many Subway Sandwich shops in Fresno in 1979 and started a new career for Subway Corp as their Development Agent for the Central Valley, developing over 100 stores. Mary changed careers as well, joining their Subway business in 1985 until their retirement in 2004. Bud enjoyed gardening, fishing, boating and loved spending time with his wife, their beloved dogs, friends and family at home & at their beautiful cabin in Shaver Lake. He is survived by his loving & devoted wife, Mary Spickler, sons Kris Spickler (Kelly) of Granite Bay CA, Steven Scheline (Josie) of Clovis CA, three grandchildren, Kayla, & Kyler Spickler, Scott Scheline (Staci), two great grandchildren, Wyatt & Millie. He was preceded in death by his parents & daughter, Suzanne. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations will gladly be accepted to the Central Sierra Historical Society, P.O. Box 617, Shaver Lake, CA 93664-0617. Chapel of the Light Funeral Home handled arrangements.