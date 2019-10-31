Harry Moomjian Jr. passed away peacefully on October 27, 2019 at home in Dinuba, Ca with his daughter Helen and grandson Dustin by his side. Harry was born on April 24, 1927 in Dinuba Ca to Harry and Esther Moomjian. Harry served in the United States Army. He married Betty Emerzian in 1952 and resided in Fresno CA until moving out to their daughter's ranch in Dinuba in 2011. Harry owned and operated Harry's Automotive Service in Fresno from 1961 until he retired in 1986. Harry leaves behind his wife Betty, son Paul Moomjian, daughter Helen Freeman and her husband Brian. His grandchildren, Dustin Guthrie, Elizabeth Moomjian and Aaron Moomjian and step grandsons Brenton and Cole Freeman. Viewing will be at Yost and Webb Funeral Home in Fresno on Thursday October 31, 2019 from 5pm to 8pm. Graveside services will be at Belmont Memorial Park on Friday November 1, 2019 at 10am. Donations may be made to Optimal Hospice in Visalia Ca or .