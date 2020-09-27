He was affectionately known to many as "Bobby Magic," a tribute to his larger than life personality. Bobby, 72, a popular mixologist, died in July following a short illness. Bobby and his brother Danny owned and operated Sam's Party Rental, a long-time fixture in downtown Fresno that is still in operation today. Bobby was the oldest son of an Armenian father, Sam, and an Italian mother, Gina. Sam met Gina when he was stationed in Florence, Italy during World War II. He returned to the U.S., but not before convincing Gina to come to America and become his bride. They moved from Fowler to Fresno and Bobby was a student at St. Alphonsus Catholic School, not far from the family home on Fresno Street, before attending San Joaquin Memorial High School and Roosevelt High School. Bobby was 12, working as a bus boy in his Uncle Andy's restaurant on Tulare Street, and cutting onions at his uncle's shish kebab stand at the annual Fresno District Fair. While attending Fresno City College he worked at Valley Typewriter and at night at P and R Liquors. But his life changed forever when in a casual conversation he asked noted restauranteurs Al and Jim Pardini if he could work as a bartender. It proved to be a lasting union. Alongside their close friend Tony Catanzarite, their notable bartending skills and hospitality became synonymous with success. It would be safe to say they lent their expertise to nearly every major charitable and social event in the valley for decades, Crimestoppers, Valley Children's Hospital, Saint Elia festival and others.. In addition to his second family at Pardini's Catering and his special Friday lunch bunch, Bobby's list of friends was endless and too numerous to name. Not to be overlooked was his pet Bubba. He was a member of many organizations, St. Peter's Men's Club, Verdi Club, Selma Trex Fraternity and Friends of the Fresno Dante Club. Despite health issues, Bobby had a heart of gold and he cherished the friends he made over many adventures, from his early days hanging out with his buddies in West Fresno to all points North, South and East. It was during one of those friendships that a phrase was coined for him. "Pardon me?" soon became a part of everyday vocabulary. In addition to his brother, Danny and wife Adriana, nephew Justin, Bobby is survived by many cousins and family members. If he had any ultimate goal, Danny said Bobby wanted to one day go to Florence to place flowers on his mother's grave and visit numerous cousins and other relatives. In honor of Bobby, his family requests donations be made in his name to your charity of choice
.