Service Information Lisle Funeral Home 1605 L Street Fresno , CA 93721 (559)-266-0666 Funeral service 11:00 AM Lisle Funeral Home 1605 L Street Fresno , CA View Map Inurnment 11:00 AM Fresno Memorial Gardens

Haruye Oto of Fresno, California, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 at the age of 102. The eldest of Kantaro and Shigeno Uota's six children, she was raised on a farm in Ivanhoe California. Haruye married Ryutaro "Roy" Oto in 1935, and except for internment in Jerome, Arkansas, during the war, lived in Fresno her entire adult life. Farm life instilled a toughness that was the foundation for her incredible energy: she always had places to go and things to do. Haruye was thoughtful and generous, and loved to read and travel. She had many strong relationships throughout her life and a deep appreciation for all things creative and artistic. Haruye and Roy were very active, constantly working or helping others with their projects. She was a leader in the Fresno Japanese-American community and an active member of the Fresno Betsuin Buddhist Temple. Haruye had a gift for floral arrangements and ornamental horticulture, was an advisor in the planning of the Shin Zen Friendship Garden in Woodward Park and a longtime member of the Fresno Bonsai Society. Haruye was preceded in death by her husband Roy and son Kaizo (Zenaida). She is survived by daughter Setsuko Kameyoshi (Yoshiharu) and son Takao "Roy" Oto (Fran); grandchildren Yoshikazu (Toshie), Yae (Susumu), Hikaru, Todd (Judy) and Terri; great-grandchildren Takumi, Fumito and Izumi; and sisters Masako and Kazuko. The family thanks the staff at Elim Place for their care for Haruye over the past six years. A funeral service will be held at Lisle Funeral Home at 11:00 am on December 26, and inurnment will be held at Fresno Memorial Gardens at 11:00 am on January 31. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Fresno Buddhist Temple Building Fund, 2690 E. Alluvial, Fresno CA 93720. Published in the Fresno Bee on Dec. 22, 2019

