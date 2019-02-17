Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hazel McQuone. View Sign

Hazel Mary McQuone passed away peacefully on February 9, 2019 in Fresno, Ca at 94 years old. She was born to Louis and Josephine Sarina on April 5, 1924 in Soledad, Ca. She attended Greenfield Elementary and King City High Schools. After graduation she worked at Eagle Field in Dos Palos. After the war she moved to Fresno and worked at Chandler Field. She met and married the love of her life, Marvin McQuone on January 18, 1947. She and Marvin founded Commercial Electro Plating in 1956. Hazel was active in Sacred Heart Catholic Church and School. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority for more than 70 Years. She was a board member of Meadows Lakes Club. She was a life time member of Central Valley Aviation Association, due to her love of Aviation. She was preceded in death by her husband Marvin, her son David, her older brother Joe Sarina and younger sister Dorothy Sarina. She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Ann Cassady. Also grand children Matthew McQuone, Colin Cassady, Dane McQuone, Katie Botello and Noah Bean and their spouses, and great-grandchildren Daniel, Addisen, Morgan and Charlie. She is also survived by her sister Alyce Tolson of Valdosta, GA and brother Chester Sarina of King City, CA and many nieces and nephews. Contact Chapel of the Light regarding service information at www.chapelofthelight.com. The family would like to thank the staff of Nazareth House and Saint Agnes Hospice for the loving care they gave to Hazel. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to CCC Philanthropic Projects or to . Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 17, 2019

