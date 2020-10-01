1/1
Hazel Parker
Hazel Louise Parker (Appleton), passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 in Porterville. California at the age of 86, after succumbing to a long battle of heart failure. Hazel is survived by son Wayne Parker and wife Janie Parker of Porterville; daughter Sherry Ross and husband Rick Ross of Fresno. She is survived by seven grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Hazel is preceded in death by her beloved husband Delbert Parker; son Larry Parker; daughter Regina Parker; parents James and Ollie Appleton; her 12 siblings; and eldest grandson Jason Parker. There will be a gravesite service held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 1:00pm at Hillcrest Cemetery, Porterville, California. There will be a Celebration of Life immediately following the service. We encourage family and friends to visit www.legacy.com to view/sign the guestbook.

Published in Fresno Bee on Oct. 1, 2020.
