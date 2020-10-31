1/1
Hector Velazquez
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hector's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hector Velazquez
December 12, 1944 - October 1, 2020
Fresno, California - Hector Velazquez Mendoza died peacefully in company of his loved ones on October 1, in Clovis, CA, at the age of 75. He was born on December 12, 1944 in Toluca, Mexico. After a long career as an executive in Aeroméxico, he moved to the United States to provide the American Dream for his family in 1987. After moving to Fresno, Hector had a successful 23-year career as a boys and girls soccer coach at San Joaquin Memorial High School, where he was part of several Valley Championship victories. Our beloved husband, father and coach will be remembered for his friendly and outgoing personality and for his passionate outlook in life. We love him and will miss him with all of our hearts. Hector is survived by his wife Bernice, daughter B. Franchesca Amezola, sons, Hector Velazquez Jr. and Bruno Velazquez, and their respective families.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fresno Bee on Oct. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 28, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved