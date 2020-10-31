Hector Velazquez

December 12, 1944 - October 1, 2020

Fresno, California - Hector Velazquez Mendoza died peacefully in company of his loved ones on October 1, in Clovis, CA, at the age of 75. He was born on December 12, 1944 in Toluca, Mexico. After a long career as an executive in Aeroméxico, he moved to the United States to provide the American Dream for his family in 1987. After moving to Fresno, Hector had a successful 23-year career as a boys and girls soccer coach at San Joaquin Memorial High School, where he was part of several Valley Championship victories. Our beloved husband, father and coach will be remembered for his friendly and outgoing personality and for his passionate outlook in life. We love him and will miss him with all of our hearts. Hector is survived by his wife Bernice, daughter B. Franchesca Amezola, sons, Hector Velazquez Jr. and Bruno Velazquez, and their respective families.





