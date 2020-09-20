Born April 8, 1932 to Gus and Ann Christiansen in Saska toon Saskatchewan. She had identical twin sister Betty, two brothers Wally and Harvey Christiansen, MD. Helen and Betty were number one and two in their class. Helen became a bookkeeper for a big wheat pool before meeting Lt. Bobby Fries, USMC. Lt. Bob Fries met Helen when he went to Saskatoon to be best man in his USMC buddy's wedding. Six months later Bob went back and to marry Helen. After discharge from the USMC they moved to Fresno, Bob's home town where he began a teaching and coaching career at Fresno City College. They have three children Karen, Robert and Tom and one grandson Ryan. Helen was an integral part in her husband's coaching career supporting her husband's cross country and track teams and road races he put on. Helen was Bob's assistant when he directed many State Championship Cross Country meets plus the many road races he put on Father's Day Run, Cal Bowl Run, Statue of Liberty Run. She took care of all the entries and results with as many as 2,000 entries. Helen became a good golfer winning a big event the Proctor Tournament scoring an 87 in the final round. Her best score. Helen and Bob played in many Fort Washington couples' tournaments. She made two hole in ones on the 3rd and 11th holes. She also became the women's club captain. In the summer months she enjoyed helping her parents run their fishing resort in northern Canada. She loved fishing with Bob and her two brothers flying into different remote lakes in northern Saskatchewan in her brother Harvey's float plane a DeHavilland Beaver. Harvey had boats in five or six lakes. After the children grew up she worked for four different bankruptcy lawyers. Helen and Bob were married for 66 wonderful years.

