Service Information Lisle Funeral Home 1605 L Street Fresno , CA 93721 (559)-266-0666 Graveside service 11:00 AM Fresno Memorial Gardens 175 S. Cornelia Fresno , CA

Helen Christina Lust passed away Monday, May 20, 2019, of natural causes. She has been the heart of her family, lovingly raising three children, and taking care of her husband at home in his later years. She was immensely proud of her family, and leaves behind beautiful memories. Helen was born on April 20, 1932 in Fresno, California to parents David and Christina Scheidt. She lived in Biola and moved to Fresno in 1949, attending Biola Elementary and Central Union High School. In the Central HS Band, where she played the flute, she met the love of her life, Ken Lust (who played the trumpet). Music continued to be a bond throughout their life together. In 1949 Ken and Helen married, with their marriage lasting 67 years. The new couple lived with Ken's parents until Ken completed building their own home next door; they raised children, and remained there until this past year, some 69 years of history. A first-generation American, Helen, like her husband, Ken, had strong ties to a very large extended German-Russian Family. They attended the Zion Congregational Church, where Helen, her husband, and her daughters sang in the choir. Helen became the secretary for the church, and in later years, the treasurer. She loved taking care of people, working on fundraising events, and preparing numerous luncheons and dinners for weddings and other special occasions. She volunteered for several years at Fresno Community Hospital and Brown's Flower Shop. Until recently, she proudly served on the board of the Twilight Haven Guild. In addition to taking care of home and family, Helen helped Ken with their business, Ireland Mfg. Her talents extended to creating a lovely home, gardens, and painting with acrylics. She was known for her wonderful cooking skills. Her pleasures in life were primarily being with her husband and family, and she thoroughly enjoyed traveling throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico in their RV. Taking cruises was another joy in their life. Helen was preceded in death by her parents, David and Christina Scheidt, her sister, Evelyn Scheidt, her brother and sister-in-law, Marvin and Jackie Scheidt, her husband, Ken, a daughter, Sandy Meadows, and her in-laws, with whom she was very close, Jack and Mollie Lust. Helen is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Janice and George Shorago, her son, Gary Lust, her son-in-law, Mark Meadows, her grandchildren, Christopher and Lauren Lelieur, Jennifer & Eric Kovesdy, Jason and Samantha Meadows, and Tyler Meadows; her Great Grandchildren, Amalia (Molly) and Kaelyn Lelieur, Emily and Jackson Kovesdy, her sister-in-law Mary Ann Klemm, and numerous cousins, nephews and nieces. The funeral for Helen will be on Tuesday, May 28, at 11:00 am at Fresno Memorial Gardens in Fresno, California. Donations in her memory may be made to Twilight Haven or Community UCC Fresno. Published in the Fresno Bee on May 24, 2019

