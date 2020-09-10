The community has lost some of its music with the passing of Helen Jeanette Bevill. "Fabulous Jan" passed away in her home on Thursday 8-20-20.

Jan had perfect pitch and taught herself to play piano when she was young. Truly, she had a gift. Through the years she has blessed many people with her singing and piano playing.

She is survived by her brother Jack French, her 3 nieces and her 3 nephews.

She was loved and will be missed by family and friends alike. Farewell Sis, farewell Aunt Net.