Helen Kaneichi Shirakawa was an American success. She was married for 58 great years to Ernie Shirakawa (d.2009). She raised son Brad and daughter Leslie, and enjoyed a loving family. She was the head accountant for the Fresno Housing Authority for 19 years. Her life was full of friendships and family. She died peacefully at home at 91. Incarcerated at Jerome and Rohwer internment camps in Arkansas, her WWII experience defined her. She found it humiliating. She was raised in Biola, CA, on a Thompson grape farm & returned from the war to graduate from Central High in 1946. While attending Fresno State, she met and married Ernie. Both were members of Belmont Country Club and enjoyed golfing with friends around the world. Helen continued to golf well into her 80's. She and Ernie also had a great time with the FSU boosters, attending football games. The Japanese Congregational & United Japanese Christian Churches were significant for Helen. She volunteered, cooked, coordinated Tomodachi activities & she attended service for inspiration. She was an avid knitter who contributed to the UJCC craft fair. Helen's heart was about giving and being a loving steward of God. She happily moved in with Leslie and her husband Nick for several years, then spent the last 3 months at Vintage Gardens. Helen's family would like to thank Dr. Dennis Nakata, Vintage Gardens and the Nikkei Center for their loving care. A memorial celebration of her life will be held in the future.

