Helen Kimura

Helen Setsuko Kimura was born in San Juan Batista, CA on March 6, 1926, to Sampai and Shigeyo Ito. Helen grew up with her sister Mary Okubo and brother James Ito. Helen passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at age 94 years old. At the start of WWII, the Ito family was relocated to the Poston, Arizona Internment Camp. After camp, Helen's family settled in Reedley, CA where she met her husband Frank Kimura. Helen had many wonderful experiences over her 94 years, which included the joys and challenges of being married to Frank Kimura, being a part of the Kimura Bros (farming), Kimura Trucking, Kimura Horse Life, Central Valley Saddle Club, ballroom dancing, and raising three active children: Arlene Imoto, Sandra Shinkawa, and Tim Kimura. She also loved spending time with her three grandchildren, Adam Shinkawa, Nicole Shinkawa, and Andrew Imoto. Helen's favorite hobby was ballroom dancing with Frank, where she performed and won many awards. In 1997, she was crowned Queen for Fresno Smooth Dancers. We would like to Thank Dr. Kevin Boran, Dr. Periminder Bhatia, Dr. Victor Flauta, staff at the Fresno Guest Home, doctors and staff at Clovis Community Hospital, Sharon Fujita, and Brian Okubo for their wonderful care for to Helen. Helen is preceded in death by her husband Frank Kimura, daughter Arlene Imoto, sister Mary Okubo, brother James Ito, and her parents Sampei and Shigeyo Ito. Helen is survived by her daughter Sandra and her husband Dr. Gerald Shinkawa of Fresno; son Tim Kimura and partner Tiina Volmer of Texas; son-in-law Jeff Imoto of Clovis; grandchildren Dr. Adam Shinkawa, Dr. Nicole Shinkawa and Andrew Imoto, and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Dopkins Funeral Home in Reedley on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM Funeral Services will be private due to Covid-19. Dopkins Funeral Chapel, 189 South 'J' Street, Dinuba, California (559)591-1919

