She was born on June 14, 1924 to Walter and Bessie(Branson) Hart in Del Rey, CA. She was the youngest of four children. Helen graduated from Selma High school and Reedley College, and worked for Bank of America where she met and married the love of her life Charles Montanye on February 10 1945. In 1948, Helen and Charlie bought a 40-acre ranch in Fowler. They raised 20 acres of grapes and 20 acres of walnuts along with raising sons Monty and James. Helen sold the ranch in 1990 and moved with her son James to Fresno. Helen was active in many organizations and she served as President of Fresno Emblem Club No. 125, Past President of Fowler Home Improvement Association, and Fresno District President of California Federation of Women's Clubs. Helen believed in community and family. Love and care of her family was also very important. Losing both her sons in 2009 was very difficult, yet when her daughter in law later remarried, Helen welcomed Chuck and his family into her heart & family. Helen was preceded in death by her parents, sister Beulah, brothers Kenneth and Lawrence, Husband Charles, and sons Monty and James. Helen is survived by her daughter in law, Genie McAlexander (Chuck); Nephew Leland House (Sherry), Niece Susan Phillips (Dale), and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. Also Chuck's children Jason, Ian (Missy), Molly Smith (Jeff), and four grandchildren. The family would like to express their thanks to her caregivers Lori, Yolanda, Virginia A Memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests remembrances to Westminster Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 5252, Fresno, California 93755; Fowler Improvement Association, 110 South Fifth Street, Fowler, CA 93625.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store