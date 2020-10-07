Helen Sadoian

November 20, 1928 - October 2, 2020

Fresno, California - Helen Sadoian was born on November 20th, 1928. She was the youngest of 4 siblings and grew up in Los Angeles, California. She moved to Fresno after marrying Harry, her life long love, nearly 69 years ago.

Helen loved to entertain and was a fabulous cook and baker, Throughout her life she volunteered for numerous philanthropic organizations, taught bible study and was active in the Armenian church and community.

She passed away at home on October 2, 2020 after a short illness with her husband at her side. She joins her beloved sisters Ann and Mary in heaven and the three of them are, without a doubt, treating everyone to an abundance of delicious Armenian food.

She is survived by her Husband, Harry Sadoian, Her daughter and son in law, Carolyn and Robert Van Tassel and her son Greg Sadoian.

Our family would like to especially thank Well Being Senior Solutions and Bright Horizons Hospice for providing such wonderful and compassionate care.

Due to the pandemic and to protect the health of our loved ones, a small family graveside service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Pilgrim Armenian Congregational Church in Fresno, CA.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store