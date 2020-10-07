1/1
Helen Sadoian
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Sadoian
November 20, 1928 - October 2, 2020
Fresno, California - Helen Sadoian was born on November 20th, 1928. She was the youngest of 4 siblings and grew up in Los Angeles, California. She moved to Fresno after marrying Harry, her life long love, nearly 69 years ago.
Helen loved to entertain and was a fabulous cook and baker, Throughout her life she volunteered for numerous philanthropic organizations, taught bible study and was active in the Armenian church and community.
She passed away at home on October 2, 2020 after a short illness with her husband at her side. She joins her beloved sisters Ann and Mary in heaven and the three of them are, without a doubt, treating everyone to an abundance of delicious Armenian food.
She is survived by her Husband, Harry Sadoian, Her daughter and son in law, Carolyn and Robert Van Tassel and her son Greg Sadoian.
Our family would like to especially thank Well Being Senior Solutions and Bright Horizons Hospice for providing such wonderful and compassionate care.
Due to the pandemic and to protect the health of our loved ones, a small family graveside service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Pilgrim Armenian Congregational Church in Fresno, CA.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fresno Bee on Oct. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved