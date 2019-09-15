Guest Book View Sign Service Information Page Funeral Chapel - Selma 2014 Arrants Street Selma , CA 93662 (559)-896-1240 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Page Funeral Chapel - Selma 2014 Arrants Street Selma , CA 93662 View Map Graveside service 10:00 AM Raisin City Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Helena "Woody" Pietro gained her angel wings and took flight on September 11 after a lengthy and courageous battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis. Although her prognosis was not the best, her attitude was always positive and she always believed she would beat any obstacle. Helena was born August 29, 1935 in Ringling, OK. She was the only child of a farming family who moved during the "Grapes of Wrath" migration to the west. From age 2 to age 11 Helena traveled throughout the western states following various crop seasons and settling for a short time in Richmond, CA during WW II. After the war Helena's father purchased 35 acres in Raisin City and so began the longest chapter of her life. She met many friends and cemented many friendships that remain strong to this day. After enrolling in and completing nursing school, Helena lived a life of service first as a nurse and then as a Certified Nurse Practitioner. "Woody" particularly loved working with newborn babies and some of their stories could still bring her to tears. She retired in 1996 after UMC merged with Community Medical Center. After retirement, Helena took care of her parents and her daughter Cathe, who she lost in 2015 to Pulmonary Hypertension. Never one to wallow in her own sadness, Helena decided to sell her family farm and move to an environment that would support her health limitations. She found this environment and many new friends at Palm Village in Reedley, where she lived the past two years. She continued actively quilting and dedicated one room of her new home entirely to this passion. Left to cherish Helena's memory are her loving cousins, and many, many adoring friends. Visitation: Tuesday 9/17 - Visitation at Farewell/Page Funeral Chapel in Selma from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Burial Service: Wednesday 9/18 - Graveside, Raisin City Cemetery - 10:00 a.m. Luncheon: Immediately following services at Caruthers Church of the Nazarene Please wear PURPLE OR RED to services- HELENA'S FAVORIT COLORS! Published in the Fresno Bee on Sept. 15, 2019

