Helga, aged 94, is survived by daughters Sylvia Doyle and her husband Peter Doyle, Claudia Nelson and her husband George Davis, many grandchildren including Christian Nelson, Benjamin Egan, Matthew Nelson, his wife Katie, and David Egan, as well as five great-grandchildren. Helga was preceded in death by her husband Virgle Madron (1987). Born in Opova, Czechoslovakia, Helga attended college in Austria and spent years living in Germany. She survived numerous trials of the war, including unknown whereabouts of family members held in concentration camps, losing homes, going hungry and sleeping in ditches. After marrying Virgle, who was serving in the U.S. Army in Germany, she moved to WA in 1960 before settling in Fresno in 1963. Helga made many friends while employed 20 years in public school kitchens. She especially cherished taking care of her grandsons after school each day. She enjoyed making candles and crafts in her backyard workshop. At Christmas, she excelled at baking German cookies. She loved her devoted dogs, Gera and Pinot. A service will be held at New Hope Community Church (4620 E. Nees Ave., Clovis) on Dec. 12th at noon.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Dec. 8, 2019