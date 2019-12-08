Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helga Madron. View Sign Service Information Service 12:00 PM New Hope Community Church 4620 E. Nees Ave. Clovis , CA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Helga, aged 94, is survived by daughters Sylvia Doyle and her husband Peter Doyle, Claudia Nelson and her husband George Davis, many grandchildren including Christian Nelson, Benjamin Egan, Matthew Nelson, his wife Katie, and David Egan, as well as five great-grandchildren. Helga was preceded in death by her husband Virgle Madron (1987). Born in Opova, Czechoslovakia, Helga attended college in Austria and spent years living in Germany. She survived numerous trials of the war, including unknown whereabouts of family members held in concentration camps, losing homes, going hungry and sleeping in ditches. After marrying Virgle, who was serving in the U.S. Army in Germany, she moved to WA in 1960 before settling in Fresno in 1963. Helga made many friends while employed 20 years in public school kitchens. She especially cherished taking care of her grandsons after school each day. She enjoyed making candles and crafts in her backyard workshop. At Christmas, she excelled at baking German cookies. She loved her devoted dogs, Gera and Pinot. A service will be held at New Hope Community Church (4620 E. Nees Ave., Clovis) on Dec. 12th at noon. Helga, aged 94, is survived by daughters Sylvia Doyle and her husband Peter Doyle, Claudia Nelson and her husband George Davis, many grandchildren including Christian Nelson, Benjamin Egan, Matthew Nelson, his wife Katie, and David Egan, as well as five great-grandchildren. Helga was preceded in death by her husband Virgle Madron (1987). Born in Opova, Czechoslovakia, Helga attended college in Austria and spent years living in Germany. She survived numerous trials of the war, including unknown whereabouts of family members held in concentration camps, losing homes, going hungry and sleeping in ditches. After marrying Virgle, who was serving in the U.S. Army in Germany, she moved to WA in 1960 before settling in Fresno in 1963. Helga made many friends while employed 20 years in public school kitchens. She especially cherished taking care of her grandsons after school each day. She enjoyed making candles and crafts in her backyard workshop. At Christmas, she excelled at baking German cookies. She loved her devoted dogs, Gera and Pinot. A service will be held at New Hope Community Church (4620 E. Nees Ave., Clovis) on Dec. 12th at noon. Published in the Fresno Bee on Dec. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close