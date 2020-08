Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Henrietta's life story with friends and family

Share Henrietta's life story with friends and family

Willems, Henrietta Mae "Etta" (Lansidal), age 83 passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020. A Memorial Service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Bethany Church 9161 N. Maple Fresno, Ca 93720

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store