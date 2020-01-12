Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Henry H. Baggett passed away peacefully on June 4, 2019, at Sunrise Villa Senior Living in Santa Rosa, California. He was 89 years old and is survived by his beloved wife Susan Baggett and by three children Ted Baggett, Lee Baggett, and Sally Baggett, as well as three grandchildren, Henry Baggett (Jr.), Gibson Baggett, and Gifford Adams. Henry was born in Water Valley, Mississippi, and lived there until high school, when he moved with his family to Memphis. After a tour of duty in the Navy during the Korean War, he began working at Allenberg Cotton Company as a cotton broker. His work took him across the globe, where he lived from 1963 to 1974 with his family in both the Philippines and Australia, exporting the first cotton out of Australia. The Baggett family returned to the United States, and Henry turned his interests toward farming; becoming a successful grape and citrus grower in Sanger, California. However, he never let go of his love for Australia and the land there. He purchased a large piece of property in Queensland, where he started a farming and cattle operation from the ground up, traveling back and forth from California to Australia over the years. He eventually settled in Santa Rosa to be close to family. Although a hard worker and successful businessman and farmer, he always put family first. Henry loved relaxing with a glass of wine, surrounded by family and friends, looking out over the hills of California. He will be remembered for his southern charm, easy laugh, and a great sense of humor. Henry loved relaxing with a glass of wine, surrounded by family and friends, looking out over the hills of California. He will be remembered for his southern charm, easy laugh, and a great sense of humor. Susan Baggett passed away peacefully on December 21, 2019, at Sunrise Villa Senior Living in Santa Rosa, California. She was 82 years old. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry H. Baggett and survived by her three children, Ted Baggett, Lee Baggett, and Sally Baggett, and three grandchildren, Henry Baggett (Jr.), Gibson Baggett, and Gifford Adams. Born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and raised in nearby Bartlesville, Susan enjoyed music, art, and theater from a young age. She played the piano and the bassoon and was in every high school play. She attended college at Lindenwood in St Charles, Missouri, before transferring to the University of Arizona. She joined the Pi Beta Phi sorority and has been an active alum for most of her life. At college, she also enjoyed strumming the ukulele out in the desert with friends and she sang around campus in a women's quartet. After college, Susan moved to Phoenix and worked as an art teacher. Her life took an interesting turn when she met Henry Baggett at a party. After a few dates together, Henry moved to the Philippines for work and encouraged Susan to “come on over” and find a teaching job on the Navy base near Manila. After a year of long distance phone calls and letters, Susan moved to the Philippines, where they continued their romance, spending weekends boating and scuba diving around the islands. Henry and Susan married in Manila in 1964 and started a family. While in Manila, Susan put on puppet shows for birthday parties and even performed once for Imelda Marcos. Henry's work took them to Australia, and then back to the United States, where they settled on a farm near Sanger, California, to raise three kids. Susan continued to be involved in theater and she received her master's degree in Drama at Fresno State and acted in several shows at Roger Rocka's Dinner Theater in Fresno. Susan and Henry moved to Santa Rosa in 2010 to be close to family. Susan was a devoted wife and mother and loved her grandkids. She will be remembered for her adventurous spirit, witty sense of humor, and dedication to the arts. Published in the Fresno Bee on Jan. 12, 2020

