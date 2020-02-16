Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry Edgar "Hank" Crumpler. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Henry "Hank" Edgar Crumpler passed away on Feb.11, 2020, he was 98. Hank was born Oct.18, 1921, in San Francisco to Henry andMary/Molly (Greely) Crumpler. When Hank was three the family moved to Bear Skin Swamp, North Carolina so his father could take over the family's tobacco farm. Hank's father passed away in the early years of the depression. Molly and her seven children returned to San Francisco by train. From the age of 14 to 17 Hank delivered newspapers, riding his bike up and down the hills of San Francisco to help his mother support the family. During WWII Hank enlisted in the Army Air Corps and was stationed in Guam. After the war Hank worked for TelAutograph, traveling the country repairing telecommunication machines.Hank also worked as a pari-mutual clerk for the CA Horse Racing Association which brought him to Fresno for the fair. While in Fresno he wandered into the Tower Health and Diet Foods store in the Tower District and ended up buying it. Hank owned and operated the store for over twenty five years. Hank was also an avid tennis player and could be found at Roeding Park tennis courts nearly everyday, well into his 80's. Hank was proceeded in death by is son Henry (Michael) E. Crumpler III, parents Henry and Mary/Molly Crumpler, brothers Robert, John and Philip, sisters Betty and Mary, niece Janice and nephew Philip II, and long time companion Marie Parker. He is survived by his brother Jerry, several nieces and nephews, and many, many friends in Fresno and throughout California. Internment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma, CA where five generations of his family have been laid to rest. The family would like to thank Park Visalia and Optimal Hospice for their excellent care and kindness during his final weeks. Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

