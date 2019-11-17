Henry LeRoy Damsen, age 93, of Clovis, California died peacefully November 9, 2019 at Hinds Hospice in Fresno. Henry (known to many as LeRoy) was a consummate do-er. Henry would do anything in his power and considerable ability to help anyone he knew or met. Helping others was his life currency. He traveled extensively around the country in his motorhome with many friends and family and always looked forward to the next opportunity or planned event to "get back on the road". Henry was a veteran of World War II where he fought in Europe into Germany through the end of the war when he returned to marry his high school sweetheart Edna Hankins, his bride for the last 74 years. He was preceded in death by his son Ronald Damsen and is survived by his wife Edna Damsen, his son David Damsen and his grandson Matthew Damsen. A Graveside Service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 19, at the Clovis Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the donor's favorite charity.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Nov. 17, 2019