Henry P. "Corky" Anderson III

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "May the peace of God and the fond memories of your loved..."
    - Burney
  • "Condolences and prayers for the Anderson Family and Ken..."
    - Mark Garibaldi
  • "My condolences go out to Henry's family and friends. May..."
  • "My sincere condolences to your family as you mourn. May..."
    - A D
  • "I am sorry to hear of the loss of your love one May God..."

Henry P. "Corky" Anderson, III, 76, lifelong Tulare County resident and Pistachio Farmer, passed away on February 23, 2019. Corky is survived by a family who loved him dearly; his wife of 30 years Betty Jean Anderson and son Eric Harmon, Tulare; a daughter Shelly Anderson Bettencourt and her husband Roman and two grandsons Skyler and Hunter, Visalia; Brother Doug Anderson and his wife Marcia, Tulare; Sister Debi Sue Mitchell and her husband Earl, Eagle, Idaho, Nieces; Kristy (Frans) Bloom, Stephanie Hammock and Jill (Phillip) Benedetti, Nephews; Patrick Mares (Christine), Jeff Anderson, Earl J. "Mitch" Mitchell and his Pioneer Nursery business partner of over 50 years Ken Puryear. Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the International Agriculture Center, Heritage Complex 4500 South Laspina Street, Tulare, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , s or the charity of your choosing. A memorial tribute can be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com.
Funeral Home
Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel
127 East Caldwell Avenue
Visalia, CA 93277
(559) 635-1144
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Visalia, CA   (559) 635-1144
funeral home direction icon
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.