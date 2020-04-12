Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry R. Zavala Jr.. View Sign Service Information Lisle Funeral Home 1605 L Street Fresno , CA 93721 (559)-266-0666 Send Flowers Obituary

Henry passed away on April 7, 2020 he was a lifelong resident of Fresno, Ca Henry graduated Fresno High in 1975. He married his wife Phyllis in January 1977. Their son Phillip was born the same year. Phillip was his JOY in life. They both shared a passion for NFL football, SF 49ers! He loved to BBQ, 70's & 80's music, car shows, talking and laughing, watching TV, and just hanging out with friends who he considered family. He was blessed with so many friends and their parents who called him Brother, Uncle, Son, My Dear and Hendry. Henry was very hard working man. His career began at age 16 for KFC where he met his Love Phyllis. Later he worked for Kenney and Gallenkamp Shoes in 1985 began working for Mid-Valley Distributors retiring in October 2019 making not friends but family. Henry was preceded in death by his mother Ruth Rodriguez Zavala. He will be deeply missed by his father Henry Zavala SR, his wife of 43 years Phyllis Martinez Zavala, and his son Phillip H Zavala all of Fresno. Henry is survived by his brother Richard Gamino, his partner Connie Rose of Pflugerville Tx, brothers David Zavala his wife Priscilla, and Arthur Zavala, his sister Ramona Barcena her husband Albert all of Fresno CA and Godchildren, Nieces and Nephews throughout California and Texas. Private service at Lisle Funeral Home on Monday 4-13-2020 Private burial at Fresno Memorial Gardens on Tuesday 4-14-2020 A celebration of Henry's Life will be scheduled when it is safe for us to gather. Published in the Fresno Bee on Apr. 12, 2020

