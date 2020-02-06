Herman was born June 28, 1928, in Fresno, California to Charles and Emma Riser and was called home to be with our Lord, February 2, 2020. Herman touched the lives of many and was a pillar of strength to his family and friends. He will forever be in our hearts as a loving husband, father, Papa, great-grandfather, uncle, and friend. Herman grew up in Fresno, graduated from Fresno High School, and married his true love, Gladys Rosenthal and a few years later, started a family. Herman was an active member of the United States Army. After returning home, he worked for the Fresno Bee for 20 years, and along with his brother Charles, farmed grapes on their ranch, and later became successful business owners of Riser's Inc., which grew to a large family business. He was known for many talents, from woodworking to landscaping and gardening, but his greatest and most cherished accomplishments in life were his family. He was an extremely involved and devoted father and grandfather, taking pride in the many activities of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Gladys, of 65 years. He is survived by his children Cheryl Thompson, and husband, Ted; Glenn Riser, and wife Dian; grandchildren, Erin Waer, Chad Scarbery, Hayley Komatsu, Jameson, Mitchell, and Parker Riser; and 6 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be at Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel on Friday, February 7, 2020, from 5:00-7:00. A Graveside Service will be held at Fresno Memorial Gardens on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting a donation be made to .