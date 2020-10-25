Herminia Martinez

November 2, 1932 - October 18, 2020

Fresno, California - Herminia Ingalla Martinez was a widow, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, retired Social Worker and Probation Officer. Indeed she meant so much to so many. To her grandchildren, whom she doted on, she was "Oya." She was an involved member of her community, well-loved by her neighbors and fellow church parishioners who called her "Sister Hermie." To her adoring children, she was "Mommy." One of five siblings, she was born in Manila, Philippines in 1932, to an attorney father and homemaker mother. A young Hermie enjoyed shopping, reading, riding her bike through the city, and going to Church. A natural leader, she was highly regarded in her community where served as the Regional Director of the Parole and Probation Administration for the Philippines' Department of Justice. Her work led to travel all over the country, as well as to Tokyo, Singapore, and Hawaii. Later in life, she moved from the Philippines to Fresno to live with her children and grandchildren. In Fresno, she became active in church and joined Heritage where she enjoyed spending time and sharing stories with friends from home. Herminia, above all, was a believer and follower of Christ. She will be incredibly missed, remembered, and loved forever.





