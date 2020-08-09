Hidemi "Jim" Yamada was born on August 9, 1923 and passed peacefully on July 3, 2020 at the age of 96. He grew up in Kingsburg, CA where his family farmed and when WW2 broke out and his family was incarcerated, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, & was part of the 442nd Regimental Combat Unit (MIS) and was stationed in Japan. He was the recipient of the Congressional Gold Medal in 2011. After the war, he went to college and graduated from UC Berkeley with a degree in biology. He was employed by UC Davis as a field researcher in Shafter, then in Five Points. Jim, as he was known to his golf buddies, was an avid golfer and member of the Kings River Golf & Country Club. In 2017, he moved to Vintage Gardens Assisted Living, where he happily spent his last years. He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers. He is survived by his wife Ellen (Hata) Yamada and many nieces and nephews as well as good friends. Due to the corona virus, no services will be held.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store