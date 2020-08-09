1/
Hidemi Yamada
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hidemi's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hidemi "Jim" Yamada was born on August 9, 1923 and passed peacefully on July 3, 2020 at the age of 96. He grew up in Kingsburg, CA where his family farmed and when WW2 broke out and his family was incarcerated, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, & was part of the 442nd Regimental Combat Unit (MIS) and was stationed in Japan. He was the recipient of the Congressional Gold Medal in 2011. After the war, he went to college and graduated from UC Berkeley with a degree in biology. He was employed by UC Davis as a field researcher in Shafter, then in Five Points. Jim, as he was known to his golf buddies, was an avid golfer and member of the Kings River Golf & Country Club. In 2017, he moved to Vintage Gardens Assisted Living, where he happily spent his last years. He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers. He is survived by his wife Ellen (Hata) Yamada and many nieces and nephews as well as good friends. Due to the corona virus, no services will be held.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fresno Bee on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved